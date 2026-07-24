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Photo 632
Carnival of Reflection
Montréal waterfront.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
Update February 2025! Trying not to get stuck in a rut. Work is super busy and this sometimes feels last-minute. Of course I balance this...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
24th July 2026 9:40pm
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reflection
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Great memory shot! Wr were there in 2024 so good to see pics like this!
July 26th, 2026
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