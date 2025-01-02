Previous
Skopar by rickc137
4 / 365

Skopar

Day 4 and been busy today so not had much time to shoot, but captured this of my camera shelf with a Voigtlander peeking out.
2nd January 2025

Rick C-137

@rickc137
Previously a semi-professional wedding photography for around 8 years, but lost my drive for it and realised I wasn't providing a good service. I'm hoping...
Photo Details

