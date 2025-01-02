Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
Skopar
Day 4 and been busy today so not had much time to shoot, but captured this of my camera shelf with a Voigtlander peeking out.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
0
0
Rick C-137
@rickc137
Previously a semi-professional wedding photography for around 8 years, but lost my drive for it and realised I wasn't providing a good service. I'm hoping...
1
2
3
4
Views
0
365
NIKON D750
2nd January 2025 2:50pm
camera
,
nikon
,
50mm
,
edit
,
teal
,
day4
,
lensflare
,
shallowdof
,
lensdistortions
,
skopar
