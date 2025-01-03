Sign up
5 / 365
The Abyss
I really struggled today. This is the fruits of my labour and what a spec it is. That my friends, is the moon (allegedly). Gonna push for a better day tomorrow.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Rick C-137
@rickc137
Previously a semi-professional wedding photography for around 8 years, but lost my drive for it and realised I wasn't providing a good service. I'm hoping...
