Chicken One

We have four, still occasionally laying despite the mud bath conditions - at least the henhouse is well-elevated. The others are named Two, Three and Four - we learned our lesson there many years ago after our children named the chickens (one was called 'Roast') only for a fox to take them all (the chickens, that is). There's no fox that could breach our robust new fortifications.

Thanks for all your comments yesterday, and for taking the time to look.