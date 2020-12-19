Previous
Miniature Reindeer Horse by ricksnap
Miniature Reindeer Horse

...just passed our house. It's a village tradition for the miniature horses to be festively attired and walked around the village. Particularly heartwarming in this of all years.
Thanks for your generous comments yesterday, and for looking.
Ricksnap

Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast.
