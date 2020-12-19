Sign up
55 / 365
Miniature Reindeer Horse
...just passed our house. It's a village tradition for the miniature horses to be festively attired and walked around the village. Particularly heartwarming in this of all years.
Thanks for your generous comments yesterday, and for looking.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Ricksnap
ace
@ricksnap
Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast. Work doesn't leave me...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th December 2020 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
nikon
,
reindeer
,
festive
,
miniature horse
,
prime lens
,
nifty fifty
,
dec20words
