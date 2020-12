Movement in the Woods

I'm supremely gifted when it comes to U (Unintentional) Camera Movement, so instead here's an ICM shot on a day when, briefly, the rain halted and the skies were blue. Vertical movement, 2 sec exposure, ND64 filter, if you are at all interested, no reason you should be.

Many thanks for yesterday's encouraging comments, on what was another very challenging day in the UK.