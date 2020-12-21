Sign up
Pyrography
Also known as wood burning. Part of our wire-nib burner, for the tools minimalism challenge. Can achieve a range of tones and shades, and then colour the patterns afterwards.
Many thanks for your generous ICM feedback yesterday, and for looking.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Ricksnap
ace
@ricksnap
Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast.
Tags
nikon
,
macro
,
wood
,
still life
,
wood burning
,
pyrography
,
minimal-16
Lin
ace
Great closeup - love the dof and comp.
December 21st, 2020
KV
ace
Awesome subject and excellent shot.
December 21st, 2020
