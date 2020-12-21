Previous
Pyrography by ricksnap
Pyrography

Also known as wood burning. Part of our wire-nib burner, for the tools minimalism challenge. Can achieve a range of tones and shades, and then colour the patterns afterwards.
Many thanks for your generous ICM feedback yesterday, and for looking.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Ricksnap

Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast. Work doesn't leave me...
Lin ace
Great closeup - love the dof and comp.
December 21st, 2020  
KV ace
Awesome subject and excellent shot.
December 21st, 2020  
