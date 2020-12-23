Previous
Light as a Feather by ricksnap
59 / 365

Light as a Feather

Pheasant feather. These gamebirds are still plentiful in local fields and woods, although I believe the shooting season continues until February, so they shouldn't count their chickens yet (!) Thanks for all the comments yesterday, and for looking.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Ricksnap

Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast. Work doesn't leave me...
