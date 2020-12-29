Sign up
65 / 365
Landing Zone
The robin duly landed safely, and feasted. Virginia creeper in the background.
Appreciate all your comments, wit and repartee, and faves from yesterday. Thanks for looking.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Ricksnap
ace
@ricksnap
Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast.
65
photos
49
followers
68
following
17% complete
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th December 2020 10:36am
nikon
action
flight
festive
robin
bird feeder
dec20words
