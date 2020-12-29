Previous
Next
Landing Zone by ricksnap
65 / 365

Landing Zone

The robin duly landed safely, and feasted. Virginia creeper in the background.
Appreciate all your comments, wit and repartee, and faves from yesterday. Thanks for looking.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Ricksnap

ace
@ricksnap
Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast. Work doesn't leave me...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise