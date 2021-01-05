Sign up
Boo!
Monty double-framed at local derelict house. We do have some lovely habitable properties here too, honestly ;)
Really appreciate your feedback for yesterday's shot, and thanks for looking.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Tags
portrait
,
nikon
,
wood
,
brick
,
monty
,
cockapoo
,
framing
,
derelict house
moni kozi
Aaahaaaahaaaa!!!! That was really unexpected.
January 5th, 2021
