Shot and edited on iphone, may as well make use of these cold, foggy mornings and my ever-helpful subjects.For songtitle-70 challenge: One Tree Hill (U2) https://youtu.be/Lp8ru3MpoBo Very moving live tribute from Auckland, recommend watching even if you don't rate the photo :)