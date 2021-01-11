Sign up
Steel City at Dusk
Background is my own sunset shot on laptop screen.
Many thanks for your feedback for 'Treehouse', and for looking.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Ricksnap
@ricksnap
Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast.
Tags
sunset
reflections
nikon
macro
metal
bolts
dusk
still life
batteries
screws
sockets
laptop background
marlboromaam
Very cool, clever and creative! I like it!
January 11th, 2021
John Falconer
Very clever shot. Well done.
January 11th, 2021
moni kozi
Wow! this is cooL!
January 11th, 2021
