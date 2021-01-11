Previous
Next
Steel City at Dusk by ricksnap
78 / 365

Steel City at Dusk

Background is my own sunset shot on laptop screen.
Many thanks for your feedback for 'Treehouse', and for looking.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Ricksnap

ace
@ricksnap
Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast. Work doesn't leave me...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Very cool, clever and creative! I like it!
January 11th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
Very clever shot. Well done.
January 11th, 2021  
moni kozi
Wow! this is cooL!
January 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise