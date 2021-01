For songtitle-70: Lil' Devil (The Cult) https://youtu.be/kZUABAirbE4 I should explain: these are hand-tied 'Little Devil' trout flies. Trout fishing is a very popular activity on the nearby River Test. I was due to have a lesson/outing in 2020, but that will have to wait.Many thanks for your encouraging feedback for yesterday's shot, thought I'd provide something more colourful today, and thanks for looking.