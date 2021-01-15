Sign up
Previous
Next
82 / 365
The Hunter and His Prey
Never mind the traffic, no (stuffed toy) pheasant is safe when Monty is on the prowl :)
Shot yesterday, minor edits today.
Appreciate all your comments for 'Faux Eucalyptus', and thanks for looking. Now off to 5+ hours of virtual work meetings.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
0
0
Ricksnap
ace
@ricksnap
Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast. Work doesn't leave me...
82
photos
69
followers
73
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th January 2021 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sky
,
nikon
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
monty
,
cockapoo
,
signpost
,
pheasant
,
fields
,
theme-thirds
