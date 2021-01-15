Previous
The Hunter and His Prey by ricksnap
82 / 365

The Hunter and His Prey

Never mind the traffic, no (stuffed toy) pheasant is safe when Monty is on the prowl :)
Shot yesterday, minor edits today.
Appreciate all your comments for 'Faux Eucalyptus', and thanks for looking. Now off to 5+ hours of virtual work meetings.
15th January 2021

Ricksnap

ace
@ricksnap
Began with my Nikon D5600 some 3 years ago, and have enjoyed one landscape photography workshop on the Jurassic Coast. Work doesn't leave me...
22% complete

Photo Details

