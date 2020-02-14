Previous
Another Sunset Down the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 1749

Another Sunset Down the Pier!

Wasn't too much to it tonight, as the trailing edge of the front was moving on across the river.
Happy Valentines day to everyone.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Rick

amyK ace
Nice dramatic clouds and love the curved leading lines
February 15th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Wonderful curve to the pier railings and moody sunset tones!
February 15th, 2020  
