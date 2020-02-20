Previous
Next
Kingfisher and the Cork! by rickster549
Photo 1755

Kingfisher and the Cork!

Guess he could have landed in a better spot, or maybe I should have erased the cork. But was glad that I could actually sneak up on this guy and get a few shots before it flew to the next challenging spot.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
480% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a wonderful capture and fabulous background! absolutely stunning!
February 21st, 2020  
amyK ace
Great shot of the bird. Somewhat treacherous perch choice as I see the fish hook there also.
February 21st, 2020  
*lynn ace
Great capture! You shouldn't erase the cork. It's real life!
February 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise