Photo 1765
And Away It Goes!
Guess this Red Shouldered Hawk had had enough of me chasing it around the parking lot. So off it went.
1st March 2020
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st March 2020 4:03pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Stunning capture Rick, perfect timing!
March 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Super timing - almost reminds me of a swimmer or runner waiting for the gun to go off.
March 2nd, 2020
