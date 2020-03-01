Previous
And Away It Goes! by rickster549
And Away It Goes!

Guess this Red Shouldered Hawk had had enough of me chasing it around the parking lot. So off it went.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Stunning capture Rick, perfect timing!
March 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Super timing - almost reminds me of a swimmer or runner waiting for the gun to go off.
March 2nd, 2020  
