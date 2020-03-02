Previous
Next
Egret and Reflection! by rickster549
Photo 1766

Egret and Reflection!

Had been getting shots of this guy wading around, and then it took off, so I started firing off shots. Wish this water would have been a little more clean. But guess it still works pretty well for reflections.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful!
March 3rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
This is terrific!
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise