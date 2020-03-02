Sign up
Photo 1766
Egret and Reflection!
Had been getting shots of this guy wading around, and then it took off, so I started firing off shots. Wish this water would have been a little more clean. But guess it still works pretty well for reflections.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Wonderful!
March 3rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
This is terrific!
March 3rd, 2020
