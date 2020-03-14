Previous
Back to My Usual Pier Tonight for Sunset by rickster549
Back to My Usual Pier Tonight for Sunset

You just never know what to expect when you go down for the evening. Thought there would be a much brighter sunset, but this was about the best that it got.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
But your "best that it got" is always so pretty!
March 15th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
I love the silhouettes in this sunset. So beautiful
March 15th, 2020  
