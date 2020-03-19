Previous
Next
The Egret's are Busy Building Their Nest! by rickster549
Photo 1783

The Egret's are Busy Building Their Nest!

These guys really go a long ways to get such a small twig. Seems like they could just stay around the tree that they are building the nest in, but seems like most of them go quite a distance away, and then end up with such a tiny little twig.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
488% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Wow! Perfectly fabulous!
March 20th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful light, storytelling, focus
March 20th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Elegant capture
March 20th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great timing and the light on the wings is wonderful
March 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise