Previous
Next
Photo 1791
Osprey Mom, Keeping the Nest Warm!
Suspect that there are probably a few eggs in the nest, as Mum doesn't seem to get away too often. She does make a lot of noise up there, guess trying to get dad to bring something back for lunch.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5027
photos
139
followers
35
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th March 2020 9:59am
Tags
birds-rick365
