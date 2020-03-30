Sign up
Osprey Snack!
There were two of them up on the nest tree, but this one was enjoying a morning snack. Not sure if it's the male or female. No little heads yet, at least that I can see.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
birds-rick365
