Osprey Snack! by rickster549
Photo 1794

Osprey Snack!

There were two of them up on the nest tree, but this one was enjoying a morning snack. Not sure if it's the male or female. No little heads yet, at least that I can see.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
