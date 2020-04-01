Previous
Backyard Deer! by rickster549
Backyard Deer!

Was in my office this morning, and my wife started yelling Deer, deer. So grabbed the camera, not expecting to still see it, but it was just casually walking around. Just had to get to a window that I could get the shot and not be seen.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Hope D Jennings ace
Gorgeous light on this beautiful creature!
April 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
If you weren't going out - it was coming to you - how's that for cooperation! Wonderful lighting.
April 2nd, 2020  
