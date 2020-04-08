Previous
Egret Going out for Lunch! by rickster549
Photo 1803

Egret Going out for Lunch!

They didn't seem to be going for more twigs today, so figured they were flying over to one of the other lakes to grab a quick bite.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
*lynn ace
Wow! fav
April 9th, 2020  
