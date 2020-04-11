Previous
What a Surprise! by rickster549
Photo 1806

What a Surprise!

Was looking for the owls this morning, but was very happy to see this guy up in the huge old dead pine tree. I occasionally see them up there, but it's very infrequent, so was very happy to get a shot of this one.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
*lynn ace
He looks fierce! fav
April 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a beauty and such nice detail!
April 12th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
April 12th, 2020  
