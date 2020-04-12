Previous
Sunset at the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 1807

Sunset at the Pier!

Wanted to go down on the pier, but just seemed like too many people down there and a lot of teenagers. So stayed up on the bank to get the shot. It looked a whole lot better as I was driving down. Imagine that.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

amyK ace
I think the silhouettes make this an interesting shot.
April 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Think you made the smarter move - too many folks around - spread - mostly - other than I'm guessing those teens. The silhouettes look nice and a new view.
April 13th, 2020  
