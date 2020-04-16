Previous
Next
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1811

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

Not many flowers around, but at least there are a few butterfly's coming around and actually landing. Surprised to see it landing on the ground.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
496% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wonder what it is that attracts them? I've noticed it a lot (not this year yet) with these particular butterflies. Nice catch of those lovely wings.
April 17th, 2020  
Teriyaki
Really sharp with great color on the butterfly and leaf.
April 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise