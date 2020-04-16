Sign up
Photo 1811
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!
Not many flowers around, but at least there are a few butterfly's coming around and actually landing. Surprised to see it landing on the ground.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th April 2020 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wonder what it is that attracts them? I've noticed it a lot (not this year yet) with these particular butterflies. Nice catch of those lovely wings.
April 17th, 2020
Teriyaki
Really sharp with great color on the butterfly and leaf.
April 17th, 2020
