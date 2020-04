Baby Fawn!

Was sitting in the family room this morning and caught something out of the corner of my eye. Looked up and it was Momma deer and baby. Didn't think I would have much chance of getting the camera and running out front, but I tried. Fortunately, they had stopped between houses and were waiting to cross over to the other side. Mom had taken off and the little one was following, but stopped for a bit, but then did turn on around and followed mom on down the street.