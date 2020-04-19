Previous
Grey Catbird Having a Snack! by rickster549
Grey Catbird Having a Snack!

Just happened to see this one as I was walking on the pier. It was off to the side and not in the best of light. But at least it sat there while I got a few shots.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
