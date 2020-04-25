Sign up
Photo 1820
Tonight's Sunset, Enjoyed by All!
Usually don't see anyone on the other piers, but tonight, actually had a lady walk out to enjoy the sunset. Just wish there had been more clouds to give off a little more color. Best on black if you have the time.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th April 2020 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Definitely worth a lool on black. Do love your sunset shots!
April 26th, 2020
