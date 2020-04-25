Previous
Tonight's Sunset, Enjoyed by All! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset, Enjoyed by All!

Usually don't see anyone on the other piers, but tonight, actually had a lady walk out to enjoy the sunset. Just wish there had been more clouds to give off a little more color. Best on black if you have the time.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Definitely worth a lool on black. Do love your sunset shots!
April 26th, 2020  
