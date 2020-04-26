Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1821
Sunset on the River!
Like this spot for my sunset shots. Beautiful view, and I was the only one down there tonight. So peaceful. Just need a few more clouds to add that little extra color
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5117
photos
139
followers
35
following
498% complete
View this month »
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Latest from all albums
1769
1523
1820
1770
1524
1821
1771
1525
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th April 2020 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
It sure is nice having a spot to yourself, especially at that time of day. Another lovely sunset with great silhouettes.
April 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
