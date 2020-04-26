Previous
Sunset on the River! by rickster549
Sunset on the River!

Like this spot for my sunset shots. Beautiful view, and I was the only one down there tonight. So peaceful. Just need a few more clouds to add that little extra color
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Rick

Milanie ace
It sure is nice having a spot to yourself, especially at that time of day. Another lovely sunset with great silhouettes.
April 27th, 2020  
