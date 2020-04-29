Previous
Tonights Sunset at Another Park! by rickster549
Tonights Sunset at Another Park!

Found out today, that one more of the local parks had opened up, so had to visit it this evening to check out a sunset from there.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Nice reflections.
April 30th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
You found a great spot, nice shot
April 30th, 2020  
