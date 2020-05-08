Previous
Next
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1833

Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!

Finally got one to almost sit still for a little bit. It was not sitting for long, but think it was there just long enough to get focused. You can see that long tongue going down into the flower.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise