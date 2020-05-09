Previous
Cloudy Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 1834

Cloudy Sunset!

Thought it was going to be a really good one tonight, but the heavy clouds moved in too fast and blocked out a large portion of the light. But guess I can't complain too much about this one.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Rick

@rickster549
