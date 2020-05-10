Previous
Did Have a Few Clouds Hanging Around! by rickster549
Did Have a Few Clouds Hanging Around!

Just before I left the house, there was almost a total cloud cover, but by time I got to my spot, most of them had blown away and only the ones shown, remained. Just never know what you'll see when you get there.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Rick

