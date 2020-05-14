Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1839
Tonight's Sunset Behind the Bushes!
Had to do something tonight to get a little interest. As usual, earlier, there were plenty of clouds blowing across the river, but by time sunset came around, most of the clouds had totally cleared out.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
365
NIKON D750
14th May 2020 7:10pm
sunsets-rick365
