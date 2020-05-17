Previous
Hey, Did You Bring Anything This Time! by rickster549
Hey, Did You Bring Anything This Time!

This guy was sitting up there eating something, and as he finished that, he turned straight at me as to say, where's my treat. Still haven't figured out how to pass him a treat, so guess he'll just have to keep giving me that look.
Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

