Photo 1842
Hey, Did You Bring Anything This Time!
This guy was sitting up there eating something, and as he finished that, he turned straight at me as to say, where's my treat. Still haven't figured out how to pass him a treat, so guess he'll just have to keep giving me that look.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th May 2020 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
