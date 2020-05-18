Previous
Finally, a Colorful Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 1843

Finally, a Colorful Sunset!

Finally got some color tonight in the sunset. Made my day.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
Just gorgeous color and clouds
May 19th, 2020  
