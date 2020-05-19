Sign up
Photo 1844
Tonight's Sunset With Clouds!
Well, did have some clouds tonight, but that large blob sort of got in the way. But is always nice to watch the sun set, regardless.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
As I know I've said before, you can't get a bad sunset shot - especially for that viewpoint.
May 20th, 2020
