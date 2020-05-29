Sign up
Photo 1854
Osprey Dad, Getting Ready for Take-off!
Saw dad fly by the nest tree and fly on down to another one close by. Think it was getting ready to start spotting breakfast. Turned my head for a second, and dad was gone. Wasn't a dive, but straight away from the tree over the water.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
