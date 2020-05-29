Previous
Osprey Dad, Getting Ready for Take-off! by rickster549
Osprey Dad, Getting Ready for Take-off!

Saw dad fly by the nest tree and fly on down to another one close by. Think it was getting ready to start spotting breakfast. Turned my head for a second, and dad was gone. Wasn't a dive, but straight away from the tree over the water.
Rick

