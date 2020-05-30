Sign up
Photo 1855
Tonight's Sunset at My Other Pier!
Don't normally go up on this pier as it is fairly narrow and usually a lot of people. But as soon as the sun set, the people left. So figured it was ok to go up for just a little bit. Got some really great colors tonight after the sun went down.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5219
photos
140
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th May 2020 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Those colors are fabulous! The pier lighting is neat, too.
May 31st, 2020
amyK
ace
Really like this. Nice contrast with the sharp details on the pier against that great glow.
May 31st, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
Terrific shot,
May 31st, 2020
