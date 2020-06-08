Previous
Had a Little Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 1864

Had a Little Color Tonight!

Most of the thunderstorms had moved out this afternoon, but there were still some lingering clouds, which lit up a little bit after the sun had gone on down. Fortunately, no wind, so things were really calm.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Milanie ace
A definite WOW one tonight! Love the pier silhouette with those colors.
June 9th, 2020  
Spanner
I wish I had taken this - stunning.
June 9th, 2020  
