Photo 1864
Had a Little Color Tonight!
Most of the thunderstorms had moved out this afternoon, but there were still some lingering clouds, which lit up a little bit after the sun had gone on down. Fortunately, no wind, so things were really calm.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5246
photos
141
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th June 2020 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset-rick365
Milanie
ace
A definite WOW one tonight! Love the pier silhouette with those colors.
June 9th, 2020
Spanner
I wish I had taken this - stunning.
June 9th, 2020
