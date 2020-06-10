Sign up
Photo 1866
Sunset at my Usual Pier!
Went back to my old location and it was a good night as far as no crowd. Just wish the clouds could have cooperated a little bit more. But the sun did peek out for just a little bit.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5252
photos
142
followers
35
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th June 2020 7:18pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
You've no need for complaints on this one - it's stunning with that curved silhouetted pier to the set off those colors. Stunning.
June 11th, 2020
