Sunset at my Usual Pier! by rickster549
Sunset at my Usual Pier!

Went back to my old location and it was a good night as far as no crowd. Just wish the clouds could have cooperated a little bit more. But the sun did peek out for just a little bit.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You've no need for complaints on this one - it's stunning with that curved silhouetted pier to the set off those colors. Stunning.
June 11th, 2020  
