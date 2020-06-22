Previous
The Cloud Bank Blocked Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 1878

The Cloud Bank Blocked Sunset Tonight!

This was about the best that it got tonight. Shortly after this, the sun disappeared behind that cloud bank and that was it. Glad the Night Heron came by and kept me occupied. On the next picture.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Rick

Milanie ace
It's done that so many times here - still pretty to watch.
June 23rd, 2020  
