Previous
Next
Photo 1878
The Cloud Bank Blocked Sunset Tonight!
This was about the best that it got tonight. Shortly after this, the sun disappeared behind that cloud bank and that was it. Glad the Night Heron came by and kept me occupied. On the next picture.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunset-rick365
Milanie
ace
It's done that so many times here - still pretty to watch.
June 23rd, 2020
