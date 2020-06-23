Previous
Sunset at my Furtherest Location! by rickster549
Photo 1879

Sunset at my Furtherest Location!

Thought the sun was going to be out at this location, but once again, that big bank of clouds blocked it out as it got on down. But did have some nice clouds and a little color just as the sun went behind those dark clouds.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Peter Dulis ace
spectacular fav
June 24th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning
June 24th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Looks terrific against black - what really wonderful clouds!
June 24th, 2020  
