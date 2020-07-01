Previous
Next
Go Get Your Own Fish, Camera Face, This One's Mine!! by rickster549
Photo 1887

Go Get Your Own Fish, Camera Face, This One's Mine!!

Think this one was really giving me a strong look. But guess it didn't bother it too much that I was there, as it went right back to eating.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
I love Osprey. Such beautiful fisher folk. Great shot.
July 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
I'm just amazed at the size of the first they take - strong fellows.
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise