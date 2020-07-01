Sign up
Photo 1887
Go Get Your Own Fish, Camera Face, This One's Mine!!
Think this one was really giving me a strong look. But guess it didn't bother it too much that I was there, as it went right back to eating.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
5315
photos
144
followers
35
following
516% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st July 2020 10:08am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Hope D Jennings
ace
I love Osprey. Such beautiful fisher folk. Great shot.
July 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
I'm just amazed at the size of the first they take - strong fellows.
July 2nd, 2020
