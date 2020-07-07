Previous
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1893

Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!

Not sure what was going on with this one today, but it actually landed and sat still for several minutes.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Milanie ace
He's a beauty Never noticed that the two tail colors are different - or maybe that's the lighting
July 8th, 2020  
