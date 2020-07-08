Sign up
Photo 1894
Sunset After the Thunderstorms!
Another afternoon of thunderstorms. Thought they had moved a little further on out of the way, but seemed like that one large cell just sat there. So this was about the best that it got.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
5336
photos
145
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th July 2020 7:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
You get them pretty frequently, don't you. I don't remember them being a problem on the gulf side - but then I was never there during summertime. The clouds still make a nice picture.
July 9th, 2020
