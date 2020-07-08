Previous
Sunset After the Thunderstorms! by rickster549
Sunset After the Thunderstorms!

Another afternoon of thunderstorms. Thought they had moved a little further on out of the way, but seemed like that one large cell just sat there. So this was about the best that it got.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
You get them pretty frequently, don't you. I don't remember them being a problem on the gulf side - but then I was never there during summertime. The clouds still make a nice picture.
July 9th, 2020  
