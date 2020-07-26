Sign up
Photo 1912
Tonight's Sunset After the Rain Storms!
Went down on the pier a couple of times and had to run back to the car, due to the rain blowing across the river. Finally on the third time, it had moved on and the sky line opened up a little bit on the horizon, so got a little bit of color.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
2
3
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
With your unpredictable nighttime weather, I hope you're able to park fairly close to that pier. Was definitely worth sticking around for - the curving lines add a bunch ad the overhanging silhouetted trees. I really like this one.
July 27th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Fav
July 27th, 2020
