Tonight's Sunset After the Rain Storms! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset After the Rain Storms!

Went down on the pier a couple of times and had to run back to the car, due to the rain blowing across the river. Finally on the third time, it had moved on and the sky line opened up a little bit on the horizon, so got a little bit of color.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
With your unpredictable nighttime weather, I hope you're able to park fairly close to that pier. Was definitely worth sticking around for - the curving lines add a bunch ad the overhanging silhouetted trees. I really like this one.
July 27th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Fav
July 27th, 2020  
