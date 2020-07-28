Sign up
Photo 1914
Yellow Crowned Night Heron!
This guy had been stalking for a little while and then the explosion of going for the crab. It did go over to dry land where it could turn the crab around and not have to worry about it swimming off.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5396
photos
151
followers
36
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Crab for lunch - not a bad meal!
July 29th, 2020
